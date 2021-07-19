Police To Charge Maltese Man With Beating Somalian And Throwing Him Into Sea In Front Of ‘Cheering Crowd’

Police will charge and arraign a man who allegedly beat a Somalian man before throwing him into the sea in Mġarr, Gozo in front of a cheering crowd.

Sources told TVM that the man, a Maltese national, will be charged over the incident.

Lovin Malta had reported how a social media post claimed that the fight broke out near a bar in Mgarr in Gozo, with a group of about 15 people reportedly attacking the individual.

“At one point a ‘hero’ decided to show what a KING he was in front of a crowd of 100 cheering people, moved a dust bin, moved a table and to the disgusting roar of the horde he punched the guy from Somalia and threw him in the sea. At this point in time he hit his face with a boat,” the person claimed.

“Not knowing if he could swim (could have drowned), he pulled himself out embarrassed and humiliated and yet again tried to ask why they treated him like a dog.”

Police were called to the scene and have confirmed with Lovin Malta that they received the report at around 1am and broke up an argument. However, their report focused on a fight between two individuals, a Maltese man and a foreign national, and did not feature any references to a group attack.