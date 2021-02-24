WATCH LIVE: Police Hold Press Conference After Arrests Over Caruana Galizia And Chircop Murders

د . إAEDSRر . س

The police will address a press conference at 8pm tonight following yesterday’s arrests of Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, and Jamie Vella in connection with the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

The Agius brothers, better known as Tal-Maksar, and Vella were arrested after Vince Muscat pleaded guilty for his role in the Caruana Galizia assassination and was granted a presidential pardon in exchange for information on the Chircop murder.

The three suspects are set to be charged this evening with the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. George Degiriogio, one of the men who allegedly carried out the murder of Caruana Galizia, will also be charged with the 2015 murder of Carmel Chircop.

Cover photo: Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa at a press conference 

