Police Use Pepper Spray On Nigerian Man Caught Smashing Car Windows In St Paul’s Bay

Police officers were forced to use pepper spray on a man who was caught breaking car windows in St Paul’s Bay last night.

At around 11:30pm, police were informed that a man was going around breaking car windows on Triq Cassarino in St Paul’s Bay.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 25-year-old from Nigeria wielding an iron rod in one hand and an iron rod and a knife in the other.

The Nigerian man turned aggressive as he was being arrested, leading to police having no choice but to use pepper spray. During his outburst, the man also injured two officers and caused damage to a service vehicle.

It was later certified that the officers suffered slight injuries.

The 25-year-old is currently being held at Police Headquarters in Floriana with an investigation opened into the incident.

