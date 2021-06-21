Police Discover Stockpile Of Weapons And Explosives In Sea Near Miġra Ferħa

A police operation has uncovered a wealth of weapons and explosives hidden on the sea bed near Miġra Ferħa in Rabat.

In a statement, police said that it received a report that some weapons were floating at the top of the surface.

A search operation by the major crimes unit and the Armed Forces kicked off at 3.15pm yesterday and continued up until 11.30pm. Footage by One News shows patrol boats investigating the area beneath a car park in Miġra Ferħa.

A stockpile of weapons, ammunition, and explosive material was discovered.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are underway.