‘Police Were Just Doing Their Jobs’, Reforms Junior Minister Says As Leading Figures Call For Drug Reform In Malta

Police were following orders when they arrested a young Maltese couple for smoking a joint in a hotel room by themselves, Malta’s Reforms Junior Minister has said while calling for the island’s cannabis users not to be treated as criminals.

There’s been major political backlash following the arrest, which happened over Valentine’s weekend, with many calling out the heavy-handedness used to deal with the young couple years after the island decriminalised being found with less than 3.5 grams of the plant.

People found with such a small amount of cannabis should face a drug tribunal under the decriminalisation law, which was passed back in 2015. However, individuals may still be arrested and kept in police lock-up for up to 48 hours if police deem it appropriate, leading many to call for a proper drug law reform on the island to protect legitimate personal users.

Following the couple’s arrest, Rosianne Cutajar said police could not be blamed for following orders.

“I cannot fault our police force: they were simply doing their job,” she told Lovin Malta. “Time and time again, I have argued in favour of a more liberal system, which acknowledges the reality that cannabis users are part of society, and should be treated as such, not as criminals.”