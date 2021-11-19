Police Will Investigate Video Of People Urging Man To Jump Off Bastion 

Many passersby stopped and watched police officials and first responders attempt to convince the man to step away from the edge, but while most clearly understood the gravity of the situation, others showed little sympathy.

The video was published by the Times of Malta earlier today as images of the man standing at the edge of the Valletta bastions started doing the rounds online.

The police will be investigating an incident in which a number of individuals urged a man contemplating suicide to jump and “get it over and done with”.

Calls for the person to get on with it and other similar comments could clearly be heard in the video.

Sources who spoke to the newspaper said the police were investigating whether the comments amounted to instigating the man to jump to his death.

Should the persons be identified and charged in court, they could be liable to a heft prison sentence.

According to the law, one would be liable to punishment for assisting a suicide only if it takes place, though it would appear that the footage is nonetheless being investigated.

The man was thankfully convinced to step away from the edge of the bastion after an hour-long negotiation by psychiatrist Mark Xuereb who was present with his crisis resolution team.

Speaking to Lovin Malta earlier today, Xuereb stressed the importance of crisis management, noting that this should be something all emergency services can call upon when necessary.

The incident has left many on the island incredulous at the lack of sympathy and indifference shown by taunting the man.

Their actions have been condemned by individuals from all walks of life, including politicians, public figures and artists.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone about mental health, please call 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com to get in touch online.

