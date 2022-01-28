Police Working With Maltese School To Address Bullying Incident

Police are actively working with one Maltese school to address a disturbing bullying incident that was captured on film.

The video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows the girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school. She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground; children can be heard making vicious remarks as she tries to protect herself from the punches.

A police report was filed soon after the incident. However, the police cannot pursue criminal action because of the age of the aggressors, who are between 11 and 12 years old. The law says that criminal action cannot be taken against minors under 14.

Still, Community Police Officers, together with the District Police are actively involved in this case and are working together with the school in question to address the issue.

The school, which shall remain nameless, was immediately informed and went beyond its powers to address the issue, given that the incident happened outside the school walls.

Parents who spoke to this newsroom raised major concerns over the attack, which was pre-planned and captured by mobile phone, especially since some people watching the incident were goading others to attack.

Parents believed the video should be shared publicly to shine a spotlight on incidents of horrific bullying at some of Malta’s schools and the same gang.