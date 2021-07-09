Policeman Praised For Rare Act Of Immediate Enforcement After Truck Leaves Cement Trail In Marsaxlokk
A police officer was congratulated today for a rare act of quick enforcement.
On his way to work, police sergeant Chris Grech spotted a truck leaving a trail of cement as it drove around Marsaxlokk, particularly in Triq il-Kavallerizza.
The policeman chased the truck down and made the driver stop and clean up the entire mess, prompting the Marsaxlokk local council to praise the officer on their Facebook page.
The police’s official Facebook page also praised PS Grech, who is a member of the police’s Environment Protection Unit.
Residents praised the officer, with one saying it was refreshing to see a “cowboy” being caught for once.
Have you witnessed a commendable enforcement action recently?