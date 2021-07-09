د . إAEDSRر . س

Policeman Praised For Rare Act Of Immediate Enforcement After Truck Leaves Cement Trail In Marsaxlokk

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A police officer was congratulated today for a rare act of quick enforcement.

On his way to work, police sergeant Chris Grech spotted a truck leaving a trail of cement as it drove around Marsaxlokk, particularly in Triq il-Kavallerizza.

The policeman chased the truck down and made the driver stop and clean up the entire mess, prompting the Marsaxlokk local council to praise the officer on their Facebook page.

The police’s official Facebook page also praised PS Grech, who is a member of the police’s Environment Protection Unit.

Residents praised the officer, with one saying it was refreshing to see a “cowboy” being caught for once.

Have you witnessed a commendable enforcement action recently?

READ NEXT: Malta’s Mental Health Crisis: Many Suffer In Silence As Undiagnosed Issues Prevail

Christian is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who founded Lovin Malta, a new media company dedicated to creating positive impact in society. He is passionate about justice, public finances and finding ways to build a better future.

You may also love

View All