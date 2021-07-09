Policeman Praised For Rare Act Of Immediate Enforcement After Truck Leaves Cement Trail In Marsaxlokk

A police officer was congratulated today for a rare act of quick enforcement.

On his way to work, police sergeant Chris Grech spotted a truck leaving a trail of cement as it drove around Marsaxlokk, particularly in Triq il-Kavallerizza.

The policeman chased the truck down and made the driver stop and clean up the entire mess, prompting the Marsaxlokk local council to praise the officer on their Facebook page.