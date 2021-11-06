Policy Makers’ Attitude Towards Planning Allowing Developers To Plunder Malta, Church Warns

“This self-freezing attitude is one of choice and is not imposed on them by any legislation,” the commission said.

In a statement marking World Town Planning Day, the commission referred to statements by government officials suggesting that their hands were tied when it comes to changing planning and development plans for the country.

The laissez-faire attitude shown by policy makers when it comes to oversight of the construction sector is allowing developers to plunder the country’s urban and natural environment, according to the Church’s Environment Commission.

“Such an attitude gives the impression that plans and policies in Malta can never change, and when changed, so much time would have passed that one wonders whether the underlying reason is a laissez-faire attitude that allows developers to plunder the country’s urban and natural environment at the expense of communities that live in the affected areas, and the wider general public,” the commission said.

The commission said it was surprised at people’s shock at the uglification of Xlendi, or the destruction of ridges in Xaghra given that it was clear that the issue stemmed from a lack of political will to change the system.

The church referred to people’s expectation to be able to build on land they have purchased, risk-free, insisting that one needed to acknowledge that plans could change depending on the country’s needs.

It also objected to the use of precedent in planning, arguing that each application should be judged on its own merits, and that of its immediate surroundings.

The commission said it was also concerned by the fact that the Planning Authority appeared to be unable to regulate development properly and was often unable to carry out studies that are fundamental to its main function.

In this regard, it said it was time for planning to be treated as a profession.

“It isn’t surprising that planning is in such bad taste. Politicians have for many years consistently treated the interdisciplinary skills that planners have as not worthy enough to be recognised officially, which would lead to planning being recognised as a profession in Malta.

“The planning system inherently requires the set of interdisciplinary skills that planers are trained in because the core purpose of planners is to serve the interests of the wider community and not particular interests.”

