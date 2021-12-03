Poor Critical Thinking In Maltese Schools Is Failing Students In The Long Term, Academics Warn

Poor critical thinking in Maltese schools is failing to nourish students’ curiosity and innovation and leaving long term effects on the workforce, Malta’s academics have warned.

The statement, which was sent to the Minister for Finance, Education, and Equality, comes in the wake of two Lovin Malta articles shining a spotlight on the country’s education crisis, which continues to perform poorly despite significant investment.

“Our current culture rewards rote learning and leads to a workforce that is ill-equipped to deal with problems that require critical and innovative thinking. This has exacerbated our reliance on third-party nationals for staffing high-end jobs,” the academics said.

The academics have proposed a three-pronged proposal to develop a comprehensive, long-term nationwide strategy.