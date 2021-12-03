Poor Critical Thinking In Maltese Schools Is Failing Students In The Long Term, Academics Warn
Poor critical thinking in Maltese schools is failing to nourish students’ curiosity and innovation and leaving long term effects on the workforce, Malta’s academics have warned.
The statement, which was sent to the Minister for Finance, Education, and Equality, comes in the wake of two Lovin Malta articles shining a spotlight on the country’s education crisis, which continues to perform poorly despite significant investment.
“Our current culture rewards rote learning and leads to a workforce that is ill-equipped to deal with problems that require critical and innovative thinking. This has exacerbated our reliance on third-party nationals for staffing high-end jobs,” the academics said.
The academics have proposed a three-pronged proposal to develop a comprehensive, long-term nationwide strategy.
STEM thinking, the academics said, should be taught in primary and secondary schools as part of the basic curriculum.
“Whilst we have syllabi in place for our students to acquire STEM knowledge, this is not leading to creative, computational and critical thinking in our society,” they said.
“Such thinking goes beyond a specific career path; it includes universal problem-solving skills based on the power of abstracting unnecessary details and seeing patterns across multi-disciplinary domains.”
Dedicated programmes for STEM, much like there is in sports and arts, should be encouraged. This would allow good performers to excel in the field. A resource centre to encourage engaged research should also be set up.
What do you think of the proposal?