Pope Francis Compares Helena Dalli’s ‘Happy Christmas’ Guidelines To Nazi Dictatorship

Pope Francis has drawn parallels between Nazi Germany and European Commissioner Helena Dalli’s controversial guidelines for “inclusive” language, which suggested that EU staff should avoid using “Happy Christmas” when in the company of non-Christians.

Speaking to journalists aboard a papal flight, the Pope described the document, which has since been withdrawn, as “anachronistic”, drawing comparisons with Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

“You refer to the European Union document on Christmas… this is an anachronism,” he said.

“In history many, many dictatorships have tried to do so. Think of Napoleon: from there… Think of the Nazi dictatorship, the communist one… it is a fashion of a watered-down secularism, distilled water… But this is something that throughout hasn’t worked.”

The Pope urged the EU to follow the ideals of unity and greatness of its founding fathers without going down the path of “ideological colonisation”.

“This could end up dividing the countries and [causing] the European Union to fail,” he said.