Pope Francis Hospitalised For Colon Surgery In Rome

Pope Francis has entered Gemelli Hospital in Rome to undergo bowel surgery.

The operation, which had been previously scheduled, was kept quiet from the public to not worry the Catholic Church’s faithful around the world, as well as to respect Francis’, aged 84, privacy.

He will be seeking surgery for colon diverticulitis, a Vatican spokesperson has confirmed. His hospitalisation comes just hours after the pontiff attended the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square.

“At the end of the surgery a medical bulletin will be issued,” the Vatican’s press office said today.

Professor Sergio Alfieri is set to lead the operation.

