Pope Francis Set To Visit Malta In April 

Pope Francis is rumoured to have confirmed a visit to Malta on 2nd and 3rd April.

According to reports, Prime Minister Robert Abela and President George Vella have agreed to the dates proposed by the Vatican.

The papal visit has been a long time coming after being first postponed in May 2020 sue to the COVID-19. It was then meant to take place in December 2021, but the pandemic delayed proceedings once again.

The news has sparked rumours that the date could be some indication over a March election, but this is yet to be confirmed.