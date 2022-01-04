Powerful Poem Paulina Dembska Wrote About Fragility Of Life Read Out At Sliema Vigil 

A poem that murder victim Paulina Dembska had written about the fragility of life was read out to hundreds of people at a vigil tonight.

Dembska’s family shared the poem with the vigil organisers for people to ponder and keep in mind in memory of her.

The poem goes as follows:

“You came naked, you’ll go naked away.

You came defenceless and weak, you’ll be so weak and vulnerable again when you leave.

You came without money or material things. You will also leave without money.”

Your first shower was when someone washed you. In your last one, some person will wash you.

That is what being a human being is like. So why so much pride? Why so much malice? Why so much jealousy, so much hatred, resentment and selfishness? We have limited time on earth so why do we waste it so senselessly?”