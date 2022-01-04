Powerful Poem Paulina Dembska Wrote About Fragility Of Life Read Out At Sliema Vigil
A poem that murder victim Paulina Dembska had written about the fragility of life was read out to hundreds of people at a vigil tonight.
Dembska’s family shared the poem with the vigil organisers for people to ponder and keep in mind in memory of her.
The poem goes as follows:
“You came naked, you’ll go naked away.
You came defenceless and weak, you’ll be so weak and vulnerable again when you leave.
You came without money or material things. You will also leave without money.”
Your first shower was when someone washed you. In your last one, some person will wash you.
That is what being a human being is like. So why so much pride? Why so much malice? Why so much jealousy, so much hatred, resentment and selfishness? We have limited time on earth so why do we waste it so senselessly?”
View this post on Instagram
An emotional message from Dembska’s mother was also read out at the vigil.
“Her mama asked us not to waste your time here on earth because no one knows the place or the hour,” a vigil organiser read.
“She begs us to pray for our daughter, our sister, our aunt and our friend. Thank you for being with us in these difficult moments.”
“Paulina loved this place, she loved the animals, she loved the cats, she loved Malta. Take care of them and mostly yourself and remember that no one knows the place or the hour.”
Hundreds of people attended the vigil, which was organised by the Women’s Rights Foundation just a short distance from the Independence Gardens, where Dembska’s body was found.
A number of leading politicians, including Prime Minister Robert Abela, attended the vigil while Dembska’s family was called in via Facetime to watch it live.
Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to the entire family during these difficult times