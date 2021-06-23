President Vella Stops Vehicle To Medically Treat Man Injured In Accident Near Him

A motorist who was injured in a traffic accident in Ħamrun today was treated by Malta’s President after he happened to be driving by.

President George Vella, who is a certified medical doctor, was driving through Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at around 11.30am today when his vehicle came across an accident: a van and motorist had collided.

The motorist appeared injured, and though an ambulance was called onto the scene to provide the injured person with assistance, Vella beat them to it, providing first aid until health professionals arrived and took the motorist to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment.

Unsurprisingly, traffic congestion formed on the road following the accident and subsequent first aid. However, seeing the President of the country stop his schedule to provide assistance to a stranger injured on the road is a heartwarming thing to see during these crazy times.

What would you do if you found yourself suddenly being treated by President Vella?