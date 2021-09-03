President Wants To Visit Daphne’s Grave To Pay His Respects If Family Has No Objections 

The President of the Republic George Vella has said that he would like to pay his respects to Daphne Caruana Galizia by visiting her grave or the site she was killed at, provided that there were no objections by her family.

“I am a father, I have a wife and children, I’m a doctor… I’ve said from the start that I unreservedly condemn this act. Nobody deserves to end up that way.”

Vella was interviewed by Fr Joe Borg on Newsbook Q&A this morning where he said that he understood that the assassination had created many divisions within society, which he was obsessed with healing.