President Wants To Visit Daphne’s Grave To Pay His Respects If Family Has No Objections
The President of the Republic George Vella has said that he would like to pay his respects to Daphne Caruana Galizia by visiting her grave or the site she was killed at, provided that there were no objections by her family.
“I am a father, I have a wife and children, I’m a doctor… I’ve said from the start that I unreservedly condemn this act. Nobody deserves to end up that way.”
Vella was interviewed by Fr Joe Borg on Newsbook Q&A this morning where he said that he understood that the assassination had created many divisions within society, which he was obsessed with healing.
Describing Caruana Galizia as the victim of a criminal act perpetrated by a criminal and mafia organisation, Vella stressed that he had no problem paying his respects to the late journalist in his official capacity.
Vella said he had “never had any problems” with Caruana Galizia, who he said had never written anything about him.
Turning to the findings of the public inquiry, Vella stressed that the impunity described had been around since before the Labour Party was elected to government in 2013.
Vella revealed that while he had not made a public apology to the Caruana Galizia family he had done so privately, reiterating his apology publicly.
What do you make of the President’s remarks?