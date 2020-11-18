Preteen Rabat Girl Sexually Abused By 31-Year-Old ‘Family Friend’ She Met At A Party

A case of an 11-year-old girl who was sexually abused by an older family friend will be heard in front of a jury.

If found guilty, the man, Christoph Doll, faces seven years in prison.

The case goes back to November, 2015, when the mother of a then 11-year-old girl filed a police report about Doll, who at that time was 31-years-old.

The girl told police investigators that she and Doll had committed sexual acts together various times in his Rabat residence. The man had reportedly met the girl at a party, and he then befriended her family.

She explained how they were friends on Facebook and Messenger, and this is where their discussions turned sexual in nature. It was during one of these chats that Doll asked the young girl to come over to his house in Baħrija Valley, Rabat and the sexual abuse started.

“The victim would ask her mother’s permission to go over to Christoph Doll’s house and being a trusted family friend, her mother used to allow her to go to his house,” a court report said.

“On one of these occasions where the girl was at the accused’s house, while she was swimming in the pool with him, the accused asked her to go and sit down on him. He then moved down his hands to her bikini area and repeatedly moved his fingers close to the eleven year old’s vagina.”

“On another occasion,” the report continued, “the accused once again invited the girl to his house and this time he offered to give her a back massage using oil. While he was giving her a back massage, the accused inserted his fingers in the victim’s vagina and after, they had a shower together. Later, the accused asked her to go and sit on the sofa next to him and, on the initiative of the accused, they exchanged a French kiss before she was accompanied home.”

During this time period, they also allegedly showered together, where they performed oral sex on each other “as instructed by him. The accused then suggested to the minor that they go and continue these sexual activities in his bedroom and while she was laying on his bed, he continued giving the girl oral sex. After the completion of these sexual activities with the minor, the accused accompanied the girl home.”

He had also asked her to send hum nude pictures via WhatsApp, while sending her pictures of himself naked, as well as other women in the nude.

Eventually, the girl decided to put an end to the relationship and told her mother, who reported it to the police.

Doll has pleaded not guilty to the accusations in court, presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera. He also alleged that his statement was given to police without the presence of his lawyer.

