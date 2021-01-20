Preventative Quarantine Rolled Out After One MCC Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Preventative quarantine was rolled out amongst a cohort of workers within the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta after one worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers were left feeling concerned after an entire group were sent for testing and told to quarantine.

However, shortly afterwards, a number of workers from that group were told to return to work while others were told to remain in quarantine.

One worker who spoke to Lovin Malta lamented how he was worried that workers that were told to remain in quarantine may be at a greater risk, and was left worried that workers he was side-by-side with were told to return to work.

However, the CEO of the MCC told Lovin Malta that this was a part of the protocol laid out by Malta’s Health Authorities.

“As part of protocol, everyone was put on preventative quarantine, which was followed by Health Authorities undergoing contact tracing of every employee,” Pierre Fenech said. “Following this, we were given a list of workers who could return to work and others who needed to quarantine further.”

After contact tracing was done, one other worker who was quarantined was also confirmed to be positive with COVID-19, though there is no fear of a wider spread of the virus from this case, Fenech said.

“We absolutely followed the advice of the competent authorities.”

Fenech noted that the MCC underwent preventative quarantine as soon as they were made aware of the potential first positive case.

“We are taking precautions in every case – not that we have many cases – and we sent everyone on preventative quarantine, and then we let the Health Authorities do their work,” Fenech ended.

