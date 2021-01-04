Fr Karm Xerri, Priest In Charge Of Comino Chapel, Dies

Father Karm Xerri, a priest that had been taking care of Comino’s chapel for the past 54 years, has died.

Xerri was ordained priest back in 1961 by then bishop of Gozo Ġużeppi Pace. He served as a priest in Comino up until 2017.

Less than a month ago, one of Comino’s last residents, 74-year-old Anġlu Vella, passed away.

Vella had spent 70 years living on Comino. He was born on Comino and spent most of his life there.

The Vella family has lived there for around 100 years.

Comino once boasted 17 residents. Presently only two remain – Anġlu’s brother Salvu Vella and his sister known as Veggie.

Rest in Peace Karm