د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Fr Karm Xerri, Priest In Charge Of Comino Chapel, Dies

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Father Karm Xerri, a priest that had been taking care of Comino’s chapel for the past 54 years, has died.

Xerri was ordained priest back in 1961 by then bishop of Gozo Ġużeppi Pace. He served as a priest in Comino up until 2017.

Less than a month ago, one of Comino’s last residents, 74-year-old Anġlu Vella, passed away.

Vella had spent 70 years living on Comino. He was born on Comino and spent most of his life there.

The Vella family has lived there for around 100 years.

Comino once boasted 17 residents. Presently only two remain – Anġlu’s brother Salvu Vella and his sister known as Veggie.

Rest in Peace Karm

READ NEXT: ‘Only One In Ten Maltese Healthcare Workers Has Been Vaccinated’: Doctors Call Out ‘Slow’ Vaccine Roll-Out

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK