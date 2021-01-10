Prime Minister Calls For End To Partisanship, Saying National Unity Brought On By COVID-19 Pandemic Must Continue

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for an end to partisanship, stressing that Malta should build on the national unity which characterised the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abela, who was speaking the day Lovin Malta announced it would mount a legal challenge to declare party stations unconstitutional, described partisanship as the enemy of progress.

“If we come together, we can be the best we can be. We need to follow a mature path to reach sustainability where balanced decisions are made,” he said.

Today, Lovin Malta announced that it has given formal notice to the State Advocate about the legal challenge, which is a crowdfunded bid to reduce misinformation, partisan divisions, and corruption.

PN Bernard Grech has said he would back their closure if the state broadcaster was truly independent.

The bulk of Abela’s address was focused on the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had affected people’s health, the economy, and society as a whole.

However, he praised the government’s decisiveness in introducing financial packages to mitigate the pandemic’s effect.

“When you are in a crisis like no other, the chances to lose control are high. This did not happen. Businesses have kept on employing people and investing”, he said.

Abela did once again back re-opening schools amid a recent spike in cases, insisting that the nation cannot afford an entire generation missing out on their education.

He added that he was “disappointed” by the last-minute strike Malta’s Union of Teachers called last week. However, he was full of praise for educators and the current sacrifices being made.

“We could not place more burdens on parents, particularly those who work”, Abela said.

Ultimately, Abela was critical of people who were reluctant to return to normality, insisting that the thought of “business as usual” should be positive for all.

Abela also referenced rumours of an early election, saying that the government will complete its manifesto before going to the polls.