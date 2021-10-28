Prime Minister Condemns Karl Stagno Navarra’s Attack On Lovin Malta Journalist In One TV Segment

Prime Minister Robert Abela has condemned a recent attack by Karl Stagno Navarra against a Lovin Malta journalist in the latest episode of Il-Pjazza.

“The Prime Minister was always clear and even condemned any comment that may hinder journalists whilst carrying out their job. Singling out Tim Diacono while doing his job is unacceptable,” an OPM spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

During the show, Stagno Navarra aired ’secret footage’ showing activist group Repubblika setting up for their protest outside the police HQ. Tim Diacono, as is the duty and obligation of a journalist, was on site reporting the event.

“It’s extraordinary,” the Pjazza presenter exclaimed. “I’m not attacking the fact that Tim Diacono was there but this footage brought together four institutions that have declared themselves to be against the PL or the PL government – Repubblika, the PN, the Church and the media – all representative of the establishment against the PL government.”

“Was it a coincidence that they happened to be together in those six seconds of footage? I don’t know but as fate would have it, they were exposed in that footage.”

Stagno Navarra, whether by intent or not, tried to give the impression that the media, the church, Repubblika, and the PN were somehow plotting to overthrow the government.

The attack comes amid a renewed focus on party media and the treatment of journalists, particularly after the damning conclusions of the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“This very week, the Prime Minister held important meetings with the representatives of journalists to discuss how journalism in our country can be strengthened further as having strong and effective media scrutinizing the government is essential and crucial for a robust democracy,” the spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister believes that politicians like himself and other persons in the public eye should be open to scrutiny, and the media have an important role to play in this process. Thus, journalists should always be allowed to carry out their jobs safely and serenely.”

Stagno Navarra’s segment last night is a prime example of why Lovin Malta filed a constitutional case, following a crowdfunded Kaxxaturi campaign, which calls on ONE and NET to follow the same regulations on political impartiality as TVM.

Lovin Malta has sent Stagno Navarra a right of reply to read out on Pjazza this evening.

What do you think of the issue?