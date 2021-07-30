Prime Minister Failed To Publish Inquiry In Full, Jason Azzopardi Claims 

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has accused the Prime Minister of failing to publish the report into the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in full, despite his claims of wanting transparency. In his speech in the House this morning, Abela said that he wanted to be honest and transparent with the nation in his reaction to the inquiry’s publication, with Azzopardi accusing him of hypocrisy.

“Page six of the report says that all the testimony collected should be made available to the public as an integral part of the report,” Azzopardi said. “The notes of submission by everyone, including the family, should also have been published with the report because they shed important light on the inquiry’s findings.” Despite his words, the Prime Minister had not once acknowledged the impunity that existed and still exists in the country. He recalled efforts by the government over the years to discredit those who were seeking justice and to derail investigations into the murder. The government, he said, could not oversee a process of healing. “He who breaks something cannot fix it.” Concerns about the completeness of the report published were also raised by anonymous Twitter profile BugM, who pointed out the page 261 of the inquiry seems to be missing.

Should we ask Robert Abela or DOI for page 261 of the inquiry report? (missing page) — BugM (@bugdavem) July 29, 2021