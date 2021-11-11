Prime Minister Hails ‘Heroic’ Sean Meli And Pledges To Give Sliema Rescuer Recognition
Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to give Sean Meli some kind of official recognition for his initiative in saving someone from drowning in Sliema yesterday.
“The person who heroically saved someone from the jaws of death yesterday should receive recognition for the bravery he displayed,” Abels said. “I will make sure this happens at the right moment.”
“There can no doubt that there is nothing more satisfactory than saving a life, but society needs to recognise people like him.”
Police told Lovin Malta that two people were rescued at around 7.15pm yesterday, near the Chalet area of Sliema.
Police had originally identified the drowning people as male and female Chinese nationals, but they have now clarified that they were actually a 37-year-old Libyan male and a 14-year-old Chinese male
Members of the Civil Protection Unit and District Police were called in to assist, but Sliema resident Sean Meli also dived into the sea to grab one of the individuals in difficulty.
Holding on to a rope, the man held onto one of the people, while officers pulled them back in together, TVM reported. Once back on land, the assembled crowd started clapping in admiration at the man’s courage.
Cover Photo: Left: Robert Abela (Facebook), Right: TVM
Should Sean Meli receive Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for his bravery?