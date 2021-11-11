Prime Minister Hails ‘Heroic’ Sean Meli And Pledges To Give Sliema Rescuer Recognition

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to give Sean Meli some kind of official recognition for his initiative in saving someone from drowning in Sliema yesterday.

“The person who heroically saved someone from the jaws of death yesterday should receive recognition for the bravery he displayed,” Abels said. “I will make sure this happens at the right moment.”

“There can no doubt that there is nothing more satisfactory than saving a life, but society needs to recognise people like him.”

Police told Lovin Malta that two people were rescued at around 7.15pm yesterday, near the Chalet area of Sliema.