Prime Minister In Quarantine As Lydia Abela Tests Positive For COVID-19

Prime Minister Robert Abela has entered quarantine after his wife Lydia Abela tested positive for COVID-19 this evening.

In a brief statement, Abela said Lydia was doing well and did not exhibit any symptoms. The announcement comes hours after she received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier today.

Subsequent tests for the Prime Minister and their daughter Giorgia Mae returned negative.

“My wife Lydia has registered positive for COVID-19 after taking a test due to duties she had to undertake over the coming days. Lydia is doing well and did not show any symptoms. My and Giorgia Mae’s tests came back negative,” Abela said.

“Naturally, this means we now have to observe a period of quarantine. Through the power of technology, I will continue with my work, including important meetings that I have over the coming days,” he continued.