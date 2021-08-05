Prime Minister Meets With Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Family After Public Inquiry Report

Prime Minister Robert Abela has held a formal meeting with the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia in the wake of a damning public inquiry report which said the state should shoulder responsibility for the assassination.

According to a report by the Times of Malta, the meeting was between the Prime Minister, Peter Caruana Galizia, Corinne Vella, and two of Daphne’s sons.

Discussions reportedly centred on the recommendations outlined in the inquiry.

Beyond the state being ordered to issue a formal official apology for its role in failing to protect Caruana Galizia, the inquiry board is demanding major reforms in the police force, the relationships between businesses and government, and the protection of journalists.

“There is a prevailing mentality in society which reinforces the arrogance of the possessor of political and economic power. It is the seed that has spawned corruption,” the board said.

