‘Prime Minister Must Ask For Rosianne Cutajar’s Resignation Or Sack Her,’ PN Leader Bernard Grech Says

PN Leader Bernard Grech has called on Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar to either resign or step down after revelations that she pocketed €48,500 in undeclared cash for brokering Yorgen Fenech’s attempted purchase of a Mdina residence.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela must summon Cutajar to provide an explanation and ask her to assume political responsibility for what happened. If she does not resign, he must remove her,” Grech said.

Cutajar has failed to deny claims that she helped broker the deal, which happened in May 2019, well after revelations that Fenech was the owner of the Dubai-based company 17 Black, which has been linked to alleged government corruption.

She has also published a legal letter telling the property’s owner, who has attempted to recoup the fee after the deal fell through, to take the issue up with third-parties. The deal fell through because of Fenech arrest in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Grech said this further proved the culture of impunity in the country.

“She knew that she should not be doing business with 17 Black’s owner,” Grech said.

In separate reports, Malta Today and Times of Malta revealed that Cutajar acted a go-between over Fenech’s attempts to purchase a Mdina home for €3.1 million in May 2019.

A promise of sale has been signed in May 2019 at Portomaso and Fenech had paid a €300,000 cash deposit. She and her personal aide Charlie ‘it-Tikka’ Farrugia made €46,000 in brokerage fees.

Cutajar was serving an MP at the time and had not been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms.

