Prime Minister Pays Respects To Former Labour Leader Dom Mintoff On Anniversary Of His Birth 

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Robert Abela has paid his respects to former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff on the 105th anniversary of his birth.

Abela laid flowers at the foot of a monument to the former Labour leader in Bormla and was accompanied by the Labour Party’s administration.

In a statement, the party described Mintoff as a “giant of Maltese politics”.

“He was known for his various social projects, the investment he brought to the country and important constitutional advances such as Malta obtaining full freedom from the United Kingdom,” Labour said.