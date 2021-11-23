Prime Minister Robert Abela Backs Roberta Metsola For European Parliament President 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has endorsed First Vice President Roberta Metsola to become European Parliament President.

“If I did not support her nomination, I would be doing exactly what she did to our country. Therefore, the answer is obvious: yes I support her,” he said.

Metsola recently confirmed her plan to contest the internal election of the European People’s Party on 24th November – if she wins, she will become the EPP candidate for the presidential election in January 2022.

If elected, Metsola will be the first Maltese person to hold such a prestigious position in European politics.

She has received support from several Labour Party figures, including MEP Alex Agius Saliba and Minister Owen Bonnici. Metsola in the past has received stinging criticism from the PL, who regularly claimed she was traitor for raising issues in the country on an EU level.

What do you think of the endorsement?