Prime Minister Robert Abela Meets Pope Francis On First Official Vatican Visit 

Prime Minister Robert Abela is on his first official visit to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

Abela arrived at the Vatican at 10.30 and was greeted by Monsignor Leonard Sapienza, the Reggente Prefettura della Casa Pontificia.

The Prime Minister will hold a private meeting with the Pope later today.

After the meeting, Pope Francis will meet with a Maltese delegation that includes the Prime Minister, his wife Lydia Abela, their daughter Giorgia Mae, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo and the Maltese ambassador Frank Zammit.

Pope Francis was set to visit Malta this December, however, the date has been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns and rumours of a general election.

