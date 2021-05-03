Prime Minister Robert Abela Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Whilst Urging Nation To Do The Same

Prime Minister Robert Abela has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while urging the nation to follow suit.

“Anyone who can, should get the vaccine,” he said along with a photo of him smiling while getting the jab.

“With it we can attack the virus and protect each other and keep looking forward,” he said.

Abela took the AstraZeneca vaccine, Lovin Malta is informed. He also thanked all the frontliners and volunteers working at the vaccination centres for their service.

Just yesterday, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech also received his first jab and sent out a similar message of unity.

