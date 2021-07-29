Prime Minister Robert Abela To Address Press Conference After Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Report

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has called a press conference following the publication of the report by the public inquiry linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The press conference will start at 5.45pm.

In a report published earlier today, the inquiry insisted that the state must shoulder responsibility for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Some key findings in the 437-page report, include the board’s conclusion that Caruana Galizia’s assassination was either intrinsically or directly linked to her journalism.

The board of inquiry investigating the assassination found that the members of Cabinet failed to act appropriately after the reveal of the Panama Papers and 17 Black.

It also argued that while Muscat was not directly responsible, his actions had led to a culture of impunity that allowed the murder to take place.