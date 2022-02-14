Prime Minister Sent A Drone To Film My Mosta Home, Bernard Grech Warns
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of ordering his party’s media house to send a drone to film his home in lieu of a “cooked-up story” about him.
“After he sacked It-Torċa’s editor [Victor Vella] because he didn’t give in to his orders, Robert Abela has now sent a drone to film my house in Mosta,” Grech said.
“Rather than answering journalists’ legitimate questions about his suspicious deals, he has ordered One News to invent a story about me.”
“If One News had knocked on my door, I’d have invited them in and given them a tour of my home, which my family and I built ourselves and for which we had to work for decades, including on weekends, and through manual labour too.”
“Unlike Robert Abela, I have nothing to hide. I didn’t find a ready-laid bed and no criminal ever gave anything. Abela should stop panicking and start answering questions, maybe one day he’ll accept a debate too.”
When questioned by Times of Malta today, Abela told them to “look at the Opposition leader’s villa with a pool”, questioning how he could have built the property while declaring an annual profit €6,000.
The Prime Minister is currently facing some pressure over a 2018 property deal with Christian Borg, a car dealer who was recently charged with kidnapping a man.
Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly also under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.
Abela had a stake in a promise of sale agreement for a plot of land in Żabbar which was transferred to Borg. He told journalists today that the transfer was registered, and tax paid on it, and that due diligence on Borg should have been carried out by a notary.
What do you think about the latest allegations involving the Prime Minister?