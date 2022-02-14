Prime Minister Sent A Drone To Film My Mosta Home, Bernard Grech Warns 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of ordering his party’s media house to send a drone to film his home in lieu of a “cooked-up story” about him.

“After he sacked It-Torċa’s editor [Victor Vella] because he didn’t give in to his orders, Robert Abela has now sent a drone to film my house in Mosta,” Grech said.

“Rather than answering journalists’ legitimate questions about his suspicious deals, he has ordered One News to invent a story about me.”

“If One News had knocked on my door, I’d have invited them in and given them a tour of my home, which my family and I built ourselves and for which we had to work for decades, including on weekends, and through manual labour too.”