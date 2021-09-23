Prime Minister Should Condemn Attack On Manuel Delia, Institute Of Maltese Journalists Urges

The Institute of Maltese Journalists is urging police to thoroughly investigate claims of threats against journalist Manuel Delia, adding that Prime Minister Robert Abela must publicly condemn the attack.

“It is no one’s position to judge whether this fear is justifiable or not. The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has traumatised Malta’s media industry and we work every day with the knowledge in the front or back of our minds that there are dangerous people out there who are ready to kill journalists,” IĠM said.

“That scar will remain until full justice is served.”

“While the work of journalists should be subject to criticism and scrutiny, there are lines of basic human decency that should never be crossed. Like everyone else, journalists have a right and responsibility to ensure that we and our families are safe.”

“The more toxic and dangerous the environment gets, the more likely it is that journalists will decide to leave the profession. At the end of the day, the true victim will be Maltese society, whose right to free information would have taken a hit.”

Delia recently revealed that he will be leaving Malta, after receiving threats from individuals accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I’m going away for a while, I want to be back as soon as I can. This is my home and where my family is,” Delia told Lovin Malta.

Delia, who confirmed that the European Center for Press and Media Freedom was offering him a “safe stay” abroad, said he began to make arrangements after revelations that main suspect Yorgen Fenech called for a criminal investigation into his reporting and that a spoof website impersonating him had been set up.

MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi has since revealed that three others have received similar threats.

