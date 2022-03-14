Prime Minister Was Guest Of Honour At Joseph Portelli’s Developers Dinner During Election Campaign 

Prime Minister Robert Abela was the guest of honour at an event organised by controversial Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

Lovin Malta was informed that the dinner was organised by Portelli on Saturday 5th March following an event in Sannat. The Shift News has since confirmed the dinner, which included several major developers from the sister island.

This included Portelli’s partners Mark Agius and Daniela Refalo; George Fenech, Anthony Borg, Mario Gatt, Euchar Vella, Michael Grech and Monica Borg. The Office of the Prime Minister has failed to reply to questions sent.

The dinner, which took place at the Ta’ Frenc restaurant, happened soon after Abela addressed crowds in Sannat.

Portelli, who has admitted to cosying up to Malta’s politicians, has long faced criticism over his government ties, with activists recently decrying how the “red carpet” is laid out for Portelli whenever an application of his reaches the Planning Authority.

Just a few days ago, a development in an agriculturally sensitive part of Sannat was approved, one of several piecemeal permits that form part of a mega-development in the area.

The meeting happened just a day before a PL fundraising drive. Around €215,000 was collected from Gozo, however, there are claims that a bulk of the funds came from the developers in question.

Portelli has faced criticism for operating above the law and has oftentimes even escaped fines for illegal works in the country.

Meanwhile, former MDA chief Sandro Chetcuti has even admitted in court that he and other operators donate to both parties. The power developers have over the country can sometimes even be described as an oligarchy.

