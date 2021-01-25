Prime Minister Will Not Open Public Inquiry Into Miriam Pace’s Death

Prime Minister Robert Abela will not open a public inquiry into the death of Miriam Pace, the mother-of-two who died after her home collapsed.

“When institutions are functioning, you can’t just take their work away from them and place it in a public inquiry. “If you conduct an investigation in parallel to this case you will definitely have the four accused claiming that you are prejudicing their own hearing,” Abela told members of the press.

Abela’s comments came after Pace’s family renewed calls for a public inquiry into the tragedy after the publication of an expert report into the accident.

Pace died after her home, which neighboured a construction site, collapsed in March 2020. The incident sparked a national outcry over lax construction regulations and the negligent actions of those involved.

Since then, architect Roderick Camilleri, site technical officer Anthony Mangion, excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech, and workman Nicholas Spiteri have been charged with negligibly causing Pace’s death.

An expert panel was appointed by Prime Minister Robert Abela to introduce reform to the industry. They warned that the sector, and in particular excavation works, was “playing Russian roulette” with people’s lives.

However, with a court case underway, the government seems reluctant to put the state and its institutions under the microscope.

