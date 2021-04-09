د . إAEDSRر . س

Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, Dies At Windsor Castle

Price Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the Queen of England, has died.

In a brief statement, the Royal Family issued a statement confirming his death.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” they said.

This is a developing story

