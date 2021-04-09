Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, Dies At Windsor Castle
Price Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the Queen of England, has died.
In a brief statement, the Royal Family issued a statement confirming his death.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” they said.
Cover photo: Steve Punter via Wikimedia Commons