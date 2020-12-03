Prison Director Apologies For Claims That Largest Threat For Maltese Journalists Is Tripping Over

Prison director Alex Dalli has issued an apology for claiming that the greatest threat journalists face is tripping over a stop or getting an electric shock when plugging in a computer.

Interviewed on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night, Dalli was repeatedly questioned by host Mark Laurence Zammit about reports of a ‘punishment chair’ at Kordin.

He insisted that such a chair never existed and that these reports referred to “a method of restraint” when the authorities were faced with a violent prisoner, just as Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said yesterday.

“Have you ever witnessed a man three times your size in a state of delirium coming for you with a bloody knife in his hand?” Dalli asked. “Probably never. Your greatest danger as a journalist is tripping over a stair and hurting your foot or getting an electric shock when plugging in a computer.”

Zammit immediately reminded him that journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb three years ago but Dalli didn’t retract his comment.

In his apology, Dalli said he did not mean disrespect and regretted his comparison. He added that opening up himself to interviews is an indication of his respect to journalism.

