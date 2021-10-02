Prison Inquiry After Inmates’ Suicide Attempts Given Two-Month Extension

The prison inquiry that was launched after yet another suicide attempt within Corradino Correctional Facility has been given a two-month extension.

The three-person inquiry board asked for an extension to continue probing CCF and its internal procedures.

After a 29-year-old inmate died after attempting suicide and a 30-year-old Maltese man attempted suicide in his cell, the board, led by psychiatrist Anton Grech, was appointed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri last August.

Since then, police have filed criminal charges against two Corradino Correctional Facility officers.

The inquiry was initially set to last two months, during which the board would look into the facility’s procedures regarding mental and physical well-being, suicide prevention measures and rehabilitation and support procedures.

