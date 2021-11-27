Prison To Set Up Family Room For Inmates To Spend Time With Their Young Children

Inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility who are parents to young children will soon be able to spend quality time with them through the opening of a family room outside the prison grounds.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the initiative was the result of an agreement between the Correctional Services Agency and the NGO Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl, which works with inmates to facilitate their reintroduction to society.

The new family room will allow prisoners that are parents to minors to be able to spend “quality time” with them while serving a sentence, the ministry said.

It added that the initiative was one of a series of projects being undertaken together with Mid-Dlam għad-Dawl with the aim of helping prisoners and their families deal with the challenges brought about by incarceration.

Work on the new family room is set to start in the coming days, the ministry said.