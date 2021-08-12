 WATCH: Young Prisoner Who Attempted Suicide Was Dumped In Solitary Confinement, Peppi Azzopardi Claims 

A 30-year-old prisoner who recently attempted suicide had been sent to solitary confinement for ten days or more for over 23 hours a day, Peppi Azzopardi has claimed.

Azzopardi, a renowned activist for prisoners’ rights, said he spoke to the prisoner’s mother and is releasing the information with her permission.

“From the information I have, he is in a serious state at hospital,” he said. “His mother called me up in tears. You can’t imagine what this family is going through. This young man had a drug problem, was sent to prison, and was released practically dead.”

Azzopardi said the young man is a recidivist, having served a prison sentence for drug-related issues in the past, during which he was also sent to solitary confinement.