Private Rubble Wall Near Medieval Dingli Chapel Damaged As Activists Continue To Protest Roadworks

Moviment Graffitti has raised the alarm after part of a private rubble wall collapsed near Dingli roadworks being carried out by Infrastructure Malta. “A part of a private wall has fallen due to IM’s works and the vibrations they produced. It is located just a stone’s throw away from a protected medieval chapel,” the activists wrote. “We have always stressed that these works are putting the chapel in danger, and today’s episode proves just that.”

⚠️ BREAKING ⚠️ Hekk kif ix-xogħlijiet komplew f’Ħad-Dingli – fuq partijiet tat-triq eżistenti (qabel l-għelieqi) – għadu… Posted by Moviment Graffitti on Saturday, 3 April 2021

It is the thirteenth consecutive day that activists are protesting Infrastructure Malta’s plans to connect three roads in Dingli. They claim that IM does not possess any necessary permits or permission from the Land Authority to go ahead with works. Over the last two weeks of confrontation with Infrastructure Malta workers, there have been at least three incidents in which activists risked their lives, according to Graffitti spokesperson Wayne Flask. The activists believe IM’s plans not only threatens arable land, trees and the nearby chapel but spills onto a protected rural area. Transport Minister Ian Borg rubbished the activists’ claims of illegality, even accusing the group of a personal attack on him in his home town of Dingli. Moviment Graffitti doubled down and warned of abusive and dangerous behaviour from the government’s agency, demanding that the works cease immediately. Update: statement from Infrastructure Malta Infrastructure Malta has confirmed that some stones from a rubble wall in Dahla tas-Sienja were dislodged, but says workers immediately repaired it.

The government agency said that as part of the construction of the new road between San Gwann Bosco Road and two nearby alleys, Daħla tas-Sienja and Il-Museum Alley, it is also rebuilding the existing road infrastructure in the two alleys. Ongoing works include the reconstruction of footpaths and the upgrading of the underground networks supplying the alleys’ buildings. “The rubble wall has nothing to do with the remains of the medieval chapel, and is not, in any way, linked to it. In fact, the rubble wall forms part of the yard of the last house in Daħla tas-Sienja,” a spokesperson said. “In 2020, the Planning Authority approved the demolition of this house, along with the rubble wall in question, for the construction of a new residence. Thus, the rubble wall will be demolished by its owners in the near future,” they finished. What do you make of this? Comment below

