Pro-Choice Doctors Group Calls Out Eve Borg Bonello For Warning Abortion ‘Could Be Used As A Contraceptive’ 

A pro-choice doctors’ group has called out new PN MP Eve Borg Bonello for warning that some people could “use abortion as a contraceptive” if Malta legalises the practice. Doctors for Choice criticised Borg Bonello, who recently became the youngest MP in Maltese history, after she gave her opinion on abortion during an interview on Lovin Daily. “Life begins at conception but my point is that it especially doesn’t make sense because if we look at the stereotypical example of Eastern Europe, which didn’t have access to a lot of contraceptives, we’d end up using abortion as a contraceptive. I wouldn’t push that sort of agenda,” Borg Bonello said.

The new MP warned that sex education in Malta is “horrible” and that this should be addressed before the country “goes to the other extreme” of legalising abortion. “Eve Borg Bonello, we need to talk,” Doctors for Choice said. “No woman in her right mind would use abortion as contraception. Abortion is more expensive, more inconvenient, and more painful than contraception.” “Yes, like you we are aware that women in Malta who need an abortion have ‘other options’ – presumably referring to getting an abortion abroad – but it is hypocritical of us to ban abortion in Malta only to have women travel to clinics abroad.” The activist group also criticised Borg Bonello for claiming in the same interview that there have barely been any cases of women who died due to pregnancy complications over the past 50 years.

“Contrary to what you say, there have been maternal deaths in the last 50 years, but that is beside the point,” Doctors for Choice said. “A low maternal mortality rate cannot be attributed to a lack of abortion in Malta, because women in Malta still get their abortions done in clinics or hospitals abroad, or if they are unable to afford such luxury do it themselves by ordering and taking abortion pills.” “Decriminalising abortion would be an acknowledgement that, regardless of one’s personal views on abortion, it is a necessary service to protect the health and wellbeing of women.” Should Malta legalise abortion?