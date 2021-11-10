Pro-Choice PN Candidate Speaks Out: ‘I’m Not Here To Introduce Abortion’

Pro-choice PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici has insisted that she isn’t contesting the election with the intention of legalising abortion. Portelli Bonnici spoke out after PN leader Bernard Grech issued a blunt warning to pro-choice people within his party, stating that no one who is “in favour of abortion” will be allowed to represent or form part of the party under his watch. “The Nationalist Party reiterated that it is not in favour of the act of abortion,” she said. “I remain a candidate, fully aware of the party’s current statute, as I was before I accepted to be a candidate on the Party’s ticket.”

“Bernard Grech has laid to rest all of the attacks following the misinformation campaign against me and the party. We will keep working together to fight this ineffective and corrupt government.” “I am on PN’s ticket not to change PN’s statute or introduce abortion but to be part of the change this country needs. Let’s put aside our differences and give Malta the government it deserves.” Portelli Bonnici didn’t clarify whether she has changed her mind on abortion, which Grech’s warning seemed to imply she would have to do in order to remain in the party. However, she did urge people to remember several other recent news events, including revelations that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had received €60,000 in consultancy payments, the Planning Authority’s decision to hide public decisions from its website and the death of a prisoner.

Portelli Bonnici ended by thanking her supporters as well as Bernard Grech, “who has had my back since day one”. “And to those who find it hard to accept me, I thank you too for participating in civil discussions and I will always respect – and fight – for your right to disagree with me.” Cover Photo: Emma Portelli Bonnici (Facebook) Do you think Malta should legalise abortion?