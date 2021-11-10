Pro-Choice PN Equality President Remains ‘Committed To Championing Marginalised And Vulnerable’ After Bernard Grech’s Abortion Stance

The pro-choice PN’s president of the party’s equality forum (FOIPN) has responded to leader Bernard Grech’s declaration that anyone in favour of abortion was not welcome to represent the party.

“The PN has always welcomed and been composed of people of varying opinions who have thought to engage in productive conversation. Whilst our opinions might diverge at times, we are a party which fundamentally and historically believes that diversity of opinions make us stronger,” Jamie Vella told Lovin Malta.

“I respect the PN’s historical position on abortion and remain committed in my role as President of FOIPN, in championing the causes of the forgotten, the marginalised and most vulnerable in society and the PN.”

This comes after Grech declared that no one in favour of abortion would be allowed to represent or form part of the PN, a clear statement against abortion.

“The issue of abortion, for me, is closed. This party was, is and will always remain against abortion,” Grech said during a radio interview.

“No one, and I repeat, no one who is in favour of abortion will represent or form part of the party as long as I am the leader. Not in the past, not now and not in the future.”

Still many in the party, like Vella, PN chief strategist Chris Peregin, and many general candidates have publicly declared their pro-choice views in the past.

Grech’s declaration also comes only days after PN election candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici spoke out against the “systematic abuse of women who dare to speak about controversial views” after she was attacked with an influx of hate speech over a comment of abortion that she did not make.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the PN to see whether anyone will be removed from the party following Grech’s declaration.

