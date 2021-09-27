Procurement Process For Malta’s Waste-To-Energy Plant Will Conclude Early Next Year

The procurement process for Malta’s proposed waste-to-energy plant is entering its final phase and is expected to conclude early next year.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a spokesperson at the Environment Ministry said it was in the final days of the Invitation to Participate in Dialogue (ITPD) which will be followed by Best And Final Offer (BAFO) in the following weeks.

The plant will convert recyclable waste into energy, satisfying 4.5% of the nation’s energy demands. It is part of a holistic project which will include the development of a new recycling plant and an organic processing plant.

The project, which will cost an estimated €400 million, will be located in Magħtab nearby the current waste disposal site.

In November 2020, three bidders made it to the shortlist for the tender, which will be one of the largest ever dished out.

FCCMA-Hitachi JV Malta, Urbaser-Terna and Consortium Suez, and Tecnimont – Termomeccanica are the bidders vying for the lucrative contract.

The 5,000 square metre plant is expected to process 114,000 tons of waste every year. It is expected to cost up to €190 million to build and a further €200 million to run over two decades.

The Environment and Resources Authority has given the green light to the project, saying that it will dramatically reduce waste that cannot be recycled while generating electricity for the country.

Still, the project has not been without controversy. Residents and NGOs have objected to the plans, warning that the facility will not solve Malta’s poor recycling rates. It also poses an eyesore for the area and possible health hazards for its residents.

More details on current procurement processes can be obtained at www.ecohive.com.mt.

