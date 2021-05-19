Progress Press Initiates Court Proceedings To Recover €5 Million From Keith Schembri And Former Directors

Progress Press has initiated court proceedings against former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, as well as two of the company’s former managing directors, in a bid to recover €5 million which they allegedly defrauded the company of.

Schembri, along with former directors Adrian Hillman and Vince Buhagiar are believed to have played key roles in a scheme that saw Kasco Engineering overcharge Progress Press for the purchase of new printing press equipment.

The company said that from the evidence presented in Court so far, the company now believes it was the victim of “an illicit, secretive and abusive side deal” that took place behind the backs of the company’s directors.

“The company is seeking compensation for this incidence of corruption – which has caused significant pecuniary harm to Progress Press and Allied Newspapers, publisher of the Times of Malta – and looks forward to justice being served against the real perpetrators of crimes committed against the group,” Allied Group acting CEO Alex Galea was quoted saying by MaltaToday.

Schembri, along with his father Alfio, Kasco Group CEO Malcolm Scerri and the group’s financial controller Robert Zammit, are also facing charges related to corruption and money laundering.

Buhagiar has also been charged in court over his role in the deal, while Hillman is awaiting extradition to Malta in order for him to also be charged.

The charges were brought against them following the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into the allegations.

More to follow.

