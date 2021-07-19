Proof Of Full Vaccination Will Be Needed To Enter UK Nightclubs From October 

Revellers in the UK will need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access nightclubs and other crowded venues, the country’s vaccines minister has announced. Speaking in the House of Commons, Nadhim Zahawi said that a negative PCR test would no longer suffice in order to prove that one was COVID-safe. England’s nightclubs were today allowed to open for the first time since March 2020, with Zahaw saying the government would be keeping a close watch on how the country’s COVID-19 certificate system would be working.

“By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination, and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold. “So, at that point, we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather,” Zahaw said. He warned the younger generations that “some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination”. “There are already countries that require you to be double-jabbed as a condition of quarantine free travel, and that list seems likely to grow,” he added.