Prosecution In Lassana Cisse Case Has No More Witnesses As Case Is Put Off To July

The proseuction in the case against two former solidiers who stand accused of the racially-motivated murder of Lassana Cisse will not be calling any further witnesses to testify in the case.

Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech were charged in May 2019 with the murder of Cisse, 42. Cisse was killed in April 2019 as he was walking home to the Hal Far Open Centre after watching a football match.

The pair are also accused of grievously injuring the man from Chad and the attempted homicide of two men from Gambia who were wounded in the attack on Cisse.

Scicluna and Fenech appeared in court this morning for another sitting in the compilation of evidence against them, during which the prosecution informed the court that it had no more witnesses to call in the case.