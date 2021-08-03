‘Prosit Ministru, Grazzi Ġaħan’: PN’s New Billboard Targets Edward Zammit Lewis

Two new billboards poking fun at Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis in light of his ‘Ġaħan’ message to Yorgen Fenech have been unveiled by the Nationalist Party.

The two billboards, erected at strategic spots in Bombi and Triq Tal-Barrani, feature a smiling Zammit Lewis saying “Grazzi Ġaħan” and “Prosit Ministru”.

Zammit Lewis is facing pressure to resign after some of his conversations with Fenech were revealed by the murder suspect in a court application.