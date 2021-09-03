Protected Grey Heron Gunned Down, The First Casualty Of Malta’s Hunting Season

A protected grey heron has been gunned down, the first illegal hunting casualty to hit Malta during the autumn season.

The bird was found injured by a member of the public in the Munxar area of Marsaskala. An image uploaded by Birdlife Malta shows the distressed bird with a damaged wing. Its wounds were confirmed by a government vet.

According to the eNGO, the bird was shot on 1st September, just hours after the start of the season. The season will continue until 31st January 2022.

“The number of illegal hunting casualties recovered this year so far by BirdLife Malta and police has now reached 98,” Birdlife Malta said.

Protected birds being shot down during hunting seasons is nothing new, with most seasons receiving reports of illegal practices. Enforcement remains a major concern.

The public is encouraged to report any incidents or suspected illegalities to BirdLife Malta on 7925 5697 and to the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) of the Malta Police Force on 119.